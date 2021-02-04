Scottish Series moved from Tarbert for 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Tarbert will not host Scotland’s premier regatta in 2021, organisers have announced.
Instead, Clyde Cruising Club plans to move the prestigious Scottish Series away from Loch Fyne to ‘a number of locations throughout the Clyde estuary’.
The revised event will also see all shoreside and social activities cancelled in light of the pandemic, to reduce the risk of the event being called off for a second year.
Glenn Porter, chairman of the organising committee, said: ‘In 2020 we saw the largest regatta north of the south coast cancelled, something we are keen to avoid again.
‘Born out of a desire to race and socialise over the last bank holiday weekend in May we know that 2021 will need to be very different.
‘By stripping out the high risk social aspects, which we know many love, and operating out of multiple bases we hope to support the many racers who look forward to this annual event.’
Further details on the 2021 race format will be released in late February.