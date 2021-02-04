Historic first online election of Bishop
The Diocese of Argyll and the Isles has chosen a new Bishop in an historic first online episcopal election.
The Rev Canon Dr Keith Riglin was selected on Saturday January 30 by the Electoral Synod from a short-list of three candidates, He will fill the vacancy created when the previous Bishop, Right Rev Kevin Pearson, became Bishop of Glasgow and Galloway last year.
The successful outcome means the College of Bishops of the Scottish Episcopal Church now has a full complement of seven Bishops for the first time in five years.
After his election, the Bishop-elect said: ‘I am delighted and deeply touched to be elected as Bishop.
‘This is such an important time for our communities and churches. I’m humbled by the confidence placed in me and look forward to all that God may do.’
The Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, welcomed the new Bishop to the College of Bishops.
‘Keith has served the diocese of Argyll and The Isles as an encourager and enabler, bringing fresh insights that have invigorated the clergy and congregations. May he be blessed in his new ministry,’ he said.
‘My thoughts and prayers are also with the two candidates who were not elected, the Very Rev Margi Campbell and the Rev David Railton. May their ministry continue to flourish as they follow the path of their vocation.’
Canon Riglin is Vice Dean and Chaplain at King’s College London, where he is also a visiting lecturer in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. He also serves as Assistant Priest at St Anne’s Church, Soho, and as an Authorised Presbyter at Wesley’s Chapel, London.
Prior to his appointment at King’s in 2012, he served briefly in the Diocese of Argyll and the Isles, where he has had Permission to Officiate since 2012. In March 2020, he was installed as an honorary Canon of St John’s Cathedral, Oban.
He has two daughters and lives with his wife, a Methodist presbyter. He enjoys cinema and contemporary dance, is a passionate fan of the music of the late Beatles member George Harrison and has been a life-long fan of Doctor Who since watching the first episode in 1963, aged five.