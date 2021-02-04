Fire station covid test trial extended
A trial to host COVID-19 testing at Lochgilphead fire station has been hailed a success and extended until the end of February.
Testing will continue to be available at Lochgilphead fire station until February 26, in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), as part of a trial to increase testing access in remote and rural areas.
The trial test sites at Lochgilphead and Thurso fire stations, which opened on January 6, are available for testing Monday to Friday, between 9am and 12.30pm.
People within driving or walking distance of these locations who have COVID-19 symptoms can book test slot by calling NHS Highland on 01463 706015.
If driving to the site, people can take the test themselves onsite and leave it for collection by a courier. Or people can collect a test kit for someone else and bring it back for courier collection.
In addition to hosting the testing sites, the SFRS is providing logistical support, including test ordering and storage of samples ahead of courier collection.
Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon said: ‘I’m pleased to announce that testing at these fire stations has been extended for a further month, following the success of our initial trial. This extension means we can provide testing more frequently at these sites, making it easier for people in these areas to get tested.
‘Thanks go the SFRS, Argyll and Bute Council, Highland Council and NHS Highland for their support in making this trial happen.
Lochgilphead SFRS watch commander Duncan Litster, right, helped by his wife Verina are helping with the COVID-19 testing. no_a06FireStation_Covidtesting02