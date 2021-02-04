Announcements – January 5, 2021

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

BIRTHS

GALBRAITH – Kenneth and Alison (née McKerral) are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Elizabeth, born January 21, 2021. A little sister for Millie and granddaughter for Ian and Norma McKerral and Hugh and Elizabeth Galbraith. Sincere thanks to all at Campbeltown Maternity Unit.

DEATHS

BRODIE – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on February 1, 2021, Samuel Brown Brodie (Sammy) in his 80th year, 93 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Lucille Brodie, much loved dad of Deborah, Caroline and Danielle and a loving and much loved father-in-law, papa and great papa. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Sammy’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 5. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00 p.m. after a short prayer. We will head along Davaar Avenue, the Roading, Longrow and Aqualibrium Avenue, past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Sammy may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Donations in remembrance of Sammy may be made to the Campbeltown Lifeboat.

MACBRAYNE – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown on January 23, 2021, with her family by her side Flora Scally Brown, in her 82nd year, formerly of Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, beloved wife of the late Colin MacBrayne, much loved mum of Jane, Robert, Marie and the late Colin, loving granny and great-granny of Shaun, Jeff, Sophie, Alice, Walter and Murray and a dearly loved sister.

MACPHERSON – Peacefully at the home of her daughter, 23 High Street, Campbeltown, on January 26, 2021, Johan Theresa MacLeod, in her 81st year, formerly of Garvalt, Southend, much loved mum of Iain, Catriona, Heather and Neil, mother-in-law of Eleanor, Steven, Calum and Claire and a loving granny and great- granny.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Jenny Campbell would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls and messages of support received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev. Hilda Smith for her personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their attentive and caring arrangements; to Morna and Corinna for beautiful floral tributes, and to Craig Lang for his piping tribute. We would like to extend our thanks to all in the local community who turned out to pay their respects to Mum on her final journey from Lochgilphead Parish Church to Achnabreac Cemetery. She will be sorely missed by many.

CLARK – Bobby, Jane and Caroline would like to thank all family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received on the sad loss of our dearly loved dad Archie Clark. Special thanks to all of Archie’s carers over the years for their excellent care and compassion, the district nurses, doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital and Shopper-Aide who all contributed to Archie’s care. We would especially like to thank Moira Ramsay and Michaela Brown who we will be forever grateful to for their help and support looking after Archie. Thanks also to Kenneth Blair and team for their guidance and professionalism. Rev William Crossan for his comforting service and lastly to all who lined the route to pay their respects as the cortege passed by.

MAXWELL – James, Sandra and family would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and former colleagues for their sympathy, support, phone calls, cards, flowers and Facebook messages that were received. We would like to say a special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Glenaray ward, the district nurses, the hospital pharmacy and the staff at the top chemist, the staff at the Lorn and Islands hospital for all the care that was provided to Tommy. To all that took time to line the funeral route, thank you. Thank you also to the Key Line store, Ardrishaig and the Salty Dog, Lochgilphead for the service that you have provided during the testing times that we find ourselves in. To Roddy, Fiona and Cammy a heartfelt thanks for making things smooth and simple. To David Carruthers for a lovely service and Morna for the floral tributes. Finally to the council employees that carried out the pall bearing services at the graveside thank you.

McPHEE – The family of the late Tommy McPhee would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their sympathy and support, flowers, cards and phone calls during their sad loss. Special thanks to Stobhill Care Home for all their care and attention, also the Reverend William Crossan for his kind words of comfort at the house and the graveside. Special thanks to Kenneth Blair funeral directors for their excellent service.

THORLEY – Anne, August 7, 1955 – December 29, 2020.

Simon, Robert, Lorna, Jamie, Jude, Lisa, Allan, Callum and Charlie would like to thank all those who offered support and kind expressions of sympathy following our sad loss. We’re very grateful to those who were able to join us in person at Daldowie Crematorium, who paid their respects at the roadside in Cathcart and who followed the live stream online. We would sincerely like to thank the Paramedics from Lochgilphead; Dr Phillips and the staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital; the Coastguard Air Ambulance Crew; the doctors and staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital A&E and Critical Care Unit; the Celebrant, Gordon Thomson for his fitting service and Jamie, Linda and Ruairi for their support and the funeral arrangements. A special thank you to Matt and Kirsty for being there then and now. We are proud to say that Anne’s wishes to donate her organs meant that they were successfully transplanted to two patients on the waiting list. Thank you to everyone who has donated to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Anne’s name, which has so far raised £720. Forever in our hearts.