Portincaple housing refused
Plans for 12 new houses on the shores of Loch Long have been unanimously turned down – against the recommendation of council officers.
The application by developer Pelham Olive was the subject of a seven-hour hearing by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee on Tuesday January 26.
All 11 councillors from across Argyll and Bute supported a motion by Lomond North independent councillor George Freeman that planning permission should be refused.
The meeting, held via Skype, saw robust discussion among planners, supporters, objectors and local residents as well as councillors.
Councillor Freeman moved that the plans should be refused as they failed to comply with part of the local development plan and they did not fulfil any housing need.
He also said that Portincaple was ‘a sensitive area’ and that that the proposed development was out of character for its setting.
Council planning officers had recommended that planning permission should be granted subject to the hearing having taken place.
But more than 1,000 objections had been received in advance of the meeting – a figure reported to have increased to over 3,000 with late submissions.
After debate among the 11 councillors, Councillor Freeman submitted a motion stating that the application should be refused, which found unanimous agreement.
Argyll & Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has praised objectors to the Portincaple development plans for their hard work in protecting their small, rural hamlet from “out of scale development”.
Mr O’Hara, who wrote to Argyll and Bute Council on behalf of the community, said he was delighted that councillors on the planning committee had taken on board the massive impact the development would have on the area and unanimously rejected the application.
‘These plans were out of scale for the size of Portincaple and would have completely changed the whole area. The community is to be congratulated on a well-fought campaign.’ he said.
He added he had also been able to seek confirmation from the Ministry of Defence that while it had spoken with the Portincaple developer, amongst other accommodation providers, as part of an options analysis for an increase in personnel at HMNB Clyde, it ‘had not included proposed developments within Portincaple in its estate planning’ and ‘no decisions have been taken or inferred.’