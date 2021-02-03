Council leader urges government to help fishing industry
Argyll and Bute Council’s leader has called on the secretary of state for Scotland to help safeguard the future of the area’s fishing industry.
Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat councillor Robin Currie has told Alister Jack MP in a letter that the seafood sector ‘desperately’ needs Government action to secure its survival.
He also said that he has been contacted by ‘numerous’ constituents with concerns about the industry’s sustainability since the UK left the European Union on December 31, 2020.
The letter was on the agenda for the Bute and Cowal community planning group on Tuesday, February 2, and the Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands community planning group the following day.
Councillor Currie said: ‘The seafood sector is a vital component of our already-fragile regional economy and the inability, virtually overnight, for producers and processors to get their time-sensitive products to market or to customers.
‘If allowed to go unresolved, this sector is likely to disappear badly affecting Argyll and Bute’s overall recovery and future growth.
‘The industry has been a mainstay and a major employer in the area for many decades, sustaining not only the local economy but making a significant contribution to the Scottish and UK economies.
‘Now, though, I am hearing from fishing families of long standing, newer start-up businesses and companies employing hundreds of people in total, that if urgent action is not taken, they will have to close their doors for good.’
Mr Currie stated that the council was doing all that it could to support the businesses and prevent this imminent disaster including discussions with the Scottish Government and producers.
He added: ‘In addition to improving processes and the speed of delivery here in the UK, these businesses need your government to negotiate urgently with its counterparts in Europe to identify and resolve the delays in allowing fresh goods to arrive in and then to progress on to customers.
‘More is required, though, in the medium and longer terms, to help this beleaguered industry to get afloat again and regain some buoyancy.’