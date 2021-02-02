Don’t ignore cancer concerns during pandemic
A Highlands and Islands MSP has urged people worried about cancer to get their symptoms checked out.
World Cancer Day was marked on Thursday February 4, and Donald Cameron MSP, Shadow Health Secretary, said: ‘World Cancer Day provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the advances which have seen survival rates double in the last 40 years.
‘But despite these advances we should remember that one in two people get cancer during their lifetime so it remains incredibly important that we do not let up in the work to diagnose and treat this disease, notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘It would be tragic if people who have any symptoms hesitate to seek assistance from the NHS.
‘So if you have any worries, please refer yourself. Our NHS staff remain absolutely dedicated to providing the best possible care and the sooner treatment can be prescribed, the better the prospects.’