News from the districts – January 29, 2021

Isle of Islay

Fèis Ìle, a week-long celebration of Scotland’s most distillery-packed island with whisky, music, dancing and more, has had to be cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers had their fingers crossed that it would be possible to hold the 2021 event between May 28 and June 5, but that has proved impossible.

In a statement, they said: ‘With deep regret we announce that this year’s festival is cancelled.

‘Keeping everyone safe is our top priority. Even if travel to Islay is allowed, the ceilidhs, tastings and large events that make the fèis what it is, will not be able to take place.

‘We also need to allow for the fact that people need to be able to make their plans to travel and stay.’

The dates for the 2022 festival are from Friday May 27 to Saturday June 4, and regarding those who already hold tickets, fèis organisers confirmed they will ‘be in touch soon about refunds, or transferring to 2022’.

The statement concluded: ‘Islay and its businesses would love to welcome you back when restrictions allow. Slàinte mhath.’

Loch Lomond

Paths in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park are being revamped thanks to almost £111,000 of funding from government agency NatureScot – formerly Scottish Natural Heritage.

With a big increase in the number of people accessing the outdoors, much of the work is designed to improve the accessibility of the network.

The funding includes £26,000 for a community project led by the Helensburgh and District Access Trust to build a new bridge on the Three Lochs Way.

Working with the national park, almost £19,000 is being invested in improvements to the popular West Highland Way at Keilator and between Ewich and Tyndrum.

Also benefiting from funding will be the Clyde Walkway in Lanarkshire, the John Muir Way at Falkirk and a new path linking the old railway line between St Fillans and Lochearnhead which will form part of the Cross Scotland Pilgrim Way.

Bridget Jones, NatureScot recreation and paths manager, said: ‘This funding will improve surfaces, remove barriers and increase access on some of our most popular and scenic paths and trails, making it easier for more people to connect with nature and realise all of the many benefits that can bring.’

Oban

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has received an unprecedented number of generous donations from people since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban recently received a generous donation of eight televisions including Wifi boosters, a tablet, electrical kitchen equipment, £500 worth of toiletries and board games. The fundraiser, set up by Isle of Mull resident John McGee, was supported by people across Oban, Mull and Iona.

Caroline Henderson, the hospital’s rural general hospital manager, said: ‘During this challenging time the hospital has continued to receive welcome support from our communities, businesses, volunteers and organisations to support staff members, patients and their families. Every donation is invaluable to boosting morale, particularly when visiting in person has been restricted.

‘I want to send a heartfelt “thank you” to John McGee for setting up the fundraiser and every community member and businesses that have made donations to the hospital. The kindness and generosity demonstrated by our communities and businesses has been felt and appreciated in wards, units, departments, and teams in every part of our hospital.’