Announcements – January 29, 2021

BIRTHS

MCMILLAN – David and Nancy née Reid are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter Tess Rebecca on January 7, 2021 at the RAH, Paisley, a little sister for Ben, Connor and Cate. Thanking all staff at Campbeltown Maternity Unit, with special thanks to Isabel.

RENNIE – SNEDDON – Steven and Lyndsey are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Marlowe Hope Rennie, born January 18, 2021 in Port Hope, Ontario, Canada. Beautiful granddaughter for Billy and Rosemary Rennie.

DEATHS

GRAHAM – Peacefully at his sister’s home in Dundee, on January 18, 2021, Alexander Graham (Alex) in his 64th year, 20B Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late David and Margaret Graham and a much loved brother of Margaret and Eunice and a friend to many. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Alex’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 29. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00 p.m. We will head along Davaar Avenue, Albyn Avenue, Millknowe and Aqualibrium Avenue, past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Alex may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACPHAIL – Dr Ian. (Edinburgh/Campbeltown). At Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on January 23, 2021, aged 103. Only 20 days after the death of Isobel, his much beloved wife of 71 years. The much loved father of Heather, John and Donella. A proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu of flowers to Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

PONTON – Peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Janette Victoria née Scott Ponton, beloved wife of Iaian Ponton. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to RNLI, Troon. Due to Covid restrictions, it’s family only at the funeral.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

DETTMER – James and Iain would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the sad loss of their dearly loved mother Wilma. Your thoughts have been a great comfort. Special thanks to Annemarie, John, Mary, Martyn, Silvio, Fiona, Irene, Stuart, the staff at The Lochgilphead Resource Centre, Liz, John, Tricia, Linda, Helen, Jenny, Kevin, Louise and Tony, thanks also to Rev Ian Miller, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors and Piper John Hunt and to the many people who lined the route and paid their respects as the cortege passed on route to Cardross Crematorium. A final thanks to all who donated generously to the Dochas Fund.

MACDONALD – The family of the late Donald MacDonald would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages, cards and phone calls of sympathy and offers of help following our sad loss. Our most sincere gratitude to the Campbeltown hospital dialysis unit and the British Red Cross for their excellent care and attention during Donald’s long illness and to the Kintyre Dialysis Support group who worked so hard to bring this service to Campbeltown Hospital. Thanks also goes to our local medical staff. Special thanks to the Rev. Scott Burton for his comforting service and the support he gave our family, including members not advised to travel home to Gigha. Grateful thanks to the Funeral Directors TA Blair and staff for their professional services and guidance. Finally a special thanks to the island people who paid their respects by lining the route to the Cemetery.

MACDOUGALL – Eric and family of the late John MacDougall (Scooby) would like to thank friends for all their sympathy and support over recent weeks following their sad loss. Special thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for a lovely service, Keli for the beautiful floral tribute. Thanks also to the captain and crew of Greensea service well-boat, for paying their respects to John by ringing the ships bell as we passed by and to the many people who lined the streets, also to pay their respects on a cold and frosty morning. We would also wish to thank Stan Lupton for his excellent and attentive funeral services.

MCDOUGALL – The family of the late Peter McDougall, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad and tragic loss. Special thanks to the Police, Fire and Ambulance Services for all their efforts and assistance on Christmas day and to Team Tarbert and the villagers of Tarbert for their overwhelming generosity and kindness shown to the family. Thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and personal service at Carrick Cemetery, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional handling of all arrangements, Piper John Hunt for leading the cortege and to all who lined the route to the cemetery and paid their respects. The family took a great deal of comfort from their support.

WATSON – Sandy and the family of the late Robert (Bobby) would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy. A big thank you to Liz and her carers at Carr Gomm for their excellent care and compassion. Thanks to all doctors and staff at the Campbeltown Hospital. To all community nurses and carers and Shopper Aide, who all helped take care of Bobby. Thank you to Kenneth Blair and staff for their dignified professionalism and to the Rev Steve Fulcher for his beautiful service. Thanks to everyone who paid their last respects at Albyn Ave, the roadside and graveside.

WINSTANLEY – The whole family of the late Nancy Winstanley, would like to sincerely thank Dr. Lazarus, paramedics, Dr. Bartos and the A&E staff at Campbeltown Hospital. They all cared for our Mum in her last few months and hours, with great consideration shown towards both her and the family. Heartfelt thanks are also due to Nancy’s many friends and neighbours who have written or voiced their condolences and personal recollections. To Fr. Tony Wood, thank you for the thoughtful service conducted, and the support shown to Nancy’s family. We also appreciate all those who paid their respects as the cortege passed by. Finally, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Kenny Blair and the team at T.A. Blair Funeral Directors, who provided advice and sound guidance at this sad time. Nancy will be sorely missed.