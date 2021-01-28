Pool project celebrates latest splash of cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Mighty plans to turn Mid Argyll Community Pool into a health and wellbeing hub are another step nearer to hitting the jackpot.

This week sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund awarded the project £100,000 to go towards a new changing village making the facility more user friendly to people of all abilities.

Kim Ritchie, chairperson of MACEL board, said the latest grant now means that MACPool has got the funding it needs to cover the project’s main build including improved pool access, a new café, kitchen, soft play area and other spaces for community and business use.

With £1.6m now raised, it is enough to sign a contract with a builder although about £100,000 is still needed to fund fit-out costs. Once Covid restrictions allow, community fundraising will start, says Mrs Ritchie.

Tenders for the construction have been received and MACEL hopes to appoint a contractor ‘very soon’ to start work by spring.

‘We are so grateful to sportscotland for its generosity and vision in helping us make MACPool a more accessible and welcoming place for people of all ages and abilities.

‘The improved changing village will make a huge difference to all our customers and the inclusion of a changing place installation will mean that more people can enjoy the new facilities and the lovely area of Mid Argyll,’ said Mrs Ritchie.

Minister for Public Health and Sport Mairi Gougeon MSP has also welcomed the £100,000 funding, made possible by National Lottery players, saying it is a ‘positive’ investment encouraging sport for all.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris has praised the MACPool project for demonstrating ‘real ambition and commitment to improving the lives of their communities through sport and physical activity’.

Last summer there was news that the National Lottery Community Fund had awarded MACPool £700,000 for capital build costs boosting a £400,000 Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund in February 2020 and £95,000 from the Robertson Trust.

In December Ventient A’ Chruach Community Fund awarded £40,000 via Foundation Scotland to fund the new kitchen and fit out a fully accessible café. Highlands and Islands Enterprise will provide £120,000 towards the main build works, while the EB Scotland landfill fund has granted £20,000 towards a soft play area.

Funding bids are still being submitted for fit-out and revenue costs.

As part of the massive makeover, the pool has also just taken delivery of an essential dehumidifier machine, thanks to £68,000 of funding.

A new Calorex Heat Recovery Dehumidifier keeping the pool safe and comfortable for users will replace an older machine that has served MACPool well over the years but was ‘long past its best’, said Mrs Ritchie, despite it receiving ‘professional and prompt maintenance by manufacturers KVC Ayr and the tender ministrations of pool staff’.

Staff and MACPool board members were delighted to receive a £40,000 grant

towards the new machine from FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, and an extra £28,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Covid delayed the new machine’s delivery but it has now arrived meaning swimmers, once back in the pool, can look forward to better air quality than before.

FCC Communities Foundation grant manager Cheryl Raynor said: ‘We are delighted to be able to support the replacement of essential equipment at MACPool, enabling it to continue serving the community for many years to come.

‘Local community facilities have never been more important and we are so pleased to see that MACPool is able to provide a quality facility for everyone.’