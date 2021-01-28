Fund helps grow community space
A village hall is growing its own community space with help of new funding.
Cairndow Hall and Recreation Committee has been awarded £4,750.60 to buy a big greenhouse as well as materials to build raised beds and buy water butts as part of an eco-friendly project to start up a new gardening club where people of all ages can share skills as well as seeds and cuttings grown on the site.
The money has come from the Scottish Government’s Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform pot and is managed by Beautiful Scotland.
Interest has already been shown in the 8ft by 16ft greenhouse which, once built, will be a shared space with a central potting table.
The greenhouse will go on land at the back of the hall with kind permission of a landowner.
Produce grown will not be sold, instead it will be used in the community, says Sharon Hepburn, who is chairperson of Cairndow Hall and Recreation Committee.
The plan is to make all the outside areas around the hall a well-used space.
Fruit trees are going to be planted at the side and it is hoped the new garden at the front will become an area to hire out for garden parties in the future, helping to bring funds back into the hall that has undergone a major revamp and is ‘good to go’ once Covid restrictions allow, says Sharon.
Some of the latest funding will also go towards buying sewing machines for the hall’s craft clubs when they start up again.
To support the spirit of the recent Community Climate Asset Fund (CCAF) award, the hall committee has made a commitment to be eco-friendly whenever possible.
A total of 279 organisations across Scotland are being funded through the CCAF including Lochgilphead Joint Campus with £1,055.73 for food growing equipment. For the same purpose, Inveraray Primary School has been awarded £3,640.89, Gigha Primary School £9,131.35 and £2,362.88 is going to Dalmally Primary School and Pre-five unit.