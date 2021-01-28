Crossword challenge crosses the miles
Ardrishaig brother and sister Malky McNab and Colina Cameron are pens at the ready to complete their 500th crossword since lockdown started last March.
The 79 and 86-year-olds, who stay just a few doors away from each other, go online weekdays at 10am to workout crosswords with Colina’s daughter Roma Philand, who is hundreds of miles away in Kent.
The crossword busting trio have not missed any of their regular Monday to Friday sessions since the first day of lockdown last year, says Roma, whose idea it was to set up a Whatsapp group to cheer them all up during the pandemic.
‘We really look forward to seeing each other, having a family catch up and, above all , getting our heads together to solve the daily puzzles,’ said Roma.
On Monday February 8 they will celebrate solving what will be their 500th crossword with a glass of fizz.
‘It really is some feat considering that my mum is 87 this year and my uncle is 79. They have always loved doing crosswords together. Mum used to go round to Malky’s house a few times a week until Covid stopped that.
‘No-one likes to show off as being the best at the puzzles – but mum is Malky’s big sister after all! We’ve found doing them together online as a great way of helping each other through this time of Covid and keeping cheerful. We’ll be having a bottle of bubbles to mark our 500th one. I don’t know if we’ll finish it – the crossword that is!’ added Roma.