Claim that police turned down spare vaccines is ‘inaccurate,’ says policing chief

A claim that Covid vaccines leftover from a GP surgery were declined by Lochgilphead police officers, has been branded ‘completely inaccurate’.

Police Scotland’s Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said the safety and wellbeing of its officers and staff had been given the highest priority throughout the pandemic but any suggestion that opportunities for frontline people to be vaccinated having been declined ‘as a matter of policy are completely inaccurate’.

He said Police Scotland was ‘hugely supportive’ if health boards offered excess vaccines, that would otherwise be wasted, to frontline officers and encouraged its people to take up the offer but would ensure all those people in the community who were clinically vulnerable had already been vaccinated and that it had confirmation from the health board that a second dose would also be available to officers.

‘We understand and are acutely aware of the legitimate concerns within the service regarding the position of policing in the national vaccination programme and have daily discussions with the Scottish Government so that should vaccination become available on a sectoral basis, policing is well placed to enable our people to receive vaccines,’ he said.

According to a source who contacted the Argyllshire Advertiser, a GP practice administering Covid vaccines on Thursday January 21 emailed the Lochgilphead police station and Police Scotland after exhausting contacting priority patients to offer 15 doses that otherwise would spoil.

The source claimed after consultation with senior Police Scotland management it was ‘decreed’ that the officers were not allowed to use the vaccines.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute HSCP said: ‘We are looking to keep any wastage at the end of clinics to an absolute minimum and follow the advice of Scottish Government and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on priority groups.’

Also this week, according to a report that went to the HSCP, the vast majority of all Covid-19 cases in the region have occurred since the start of September.

But the area’s number of cases per 100,000 people has remained lower than neighbouring council areas, with the exception of a period in December when there was a contained outbreak at Faslane among personnel at HM Naval Base Clyde.

The report stated that, as of Monday January 18, there had been 1,078 positive cases in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 899 of those cases – 83.4 per cent – have happened since September 1, with a public health expert also saying that cases in Scotland have risen rapidly since Boxing Day.

Dr Nicola Schinaia, the HSCP’s associate director of public health, said: ‘During the second wave of the epidemic, rates of cases in Argyll and Bute have been lower than in neighbouring areas, with the exception of a peak in cases at the start of December relating to a contained workplace outbreak.’

An additional report for the meeting also showed that Helensburgh and Lomond has had more positive cases than any other area of Argyll and Bute, followed by Bute and Cowal.

In the week ending Friday January 15, Helensburgh and Lomond had 97 cases per 100,000 of population while Bute and Cowal had 89.

This was in comparison to 60 in Oban, Lorn and the Isles, and fewer than 20 in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands.

The total number of cases recorded in Argyll and Bute during that week was 58, the same as for the previous seven days.

Dr Schinaia added that according to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 87 Covid-related deaths had occurred in Argyll and Bute up to January 10.

A warning has also gone out from the HSCP urging people to be aware of scam vaccine invitations requesting bank details first.