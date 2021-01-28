Award brings more funding joy to MACPool
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Fortune is smiling on the MACPool project.
In challenging times of Covid, it is a joy to splash our front page with the latest news of sportscotland granting the ambitious redevelopment project £100,000.
The gratefully received money will go directly towards an inclusive changing village meaning people of all abilities will be able to enjoy the pool and share in the benefits of being active.
This sportscotland award is the latest in a string of grants recognising the project’s commitment to improving the lives of its community through sport and physical activity by transforming the current facility into a health and wellbeing hub.
Kim Ritchie, chairperson of MACEL board, said the latest grant now means that MACPool has got the funding it needs to cover the project’s main build and sign a contract with a builder to carry out the work.
But that is not the end of fundraising, there is still lots more to raise. About £100,000 is needed to fit-out the new hub and with work on the build pencilled in to start by spring, the community will be encouraged to dip into their pockets once Covid restrictions allow to help feed into the needed coffers.
More bids and applications from funders are works in progress to help get to the goal and let us hope the community that is set to benefit from this admirable project will be lining the length of this marathon effort when that time comes, cheering it on to good health and the finishing line.