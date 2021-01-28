Ardrishaig says farewell to 99-year-old
Ardrishaig has said farewell to one of its oldest villagers.
Ann Duff Hamilton of Woodend Cottage died on January 11 just a couple of months short of her 100th birthday.
The Hamiltons, who came from Ayrshire, were fisherfolk originally settling near Ardrishaig about 1826.
Anne’s father Willie and his brothers later trained as shipbuilders at Denny’s on Clydeside and after the First World War jointly established a successful shipbuilding business in Buckie in 1920 to service the fishing industry there.
Ann was born in Buckie but in 1938 Willie and his family returned to Clydeside where he worked at John Brown’s shipyard. After the blitz of 1941 Ann, her mother Dalina and her younger brother Campbell moved back to Ardrishaig.
At first the family lived at Seabank Cottage, behind Fisherman’s Row, on what was known as The Holy Land because it was previously owned by a church – that property is now gone and has been replaced by the more modern buildings facing the loch at the bottom of Brae Road. The family later moved to Woodend cottage where Ann lived for the rest of her life.
One of Ann’s roles in her working life was as a ‘clerkess’, her own description, at the National Registration office in Lochgilphead.
Ann’s relative Bob Hamilton, who lives in Southport, said she was a ‘colourful’ character.
Sharing a common interest in family and social history, he said: ‘Ann was a huge wealth of information. She had the most remarkable and reliable memory for names, dates and events generally, for which I am indebted to her.
‘She was a strong and engaging personality with a wonderful sense of humour but she was also an intellectually bright woman with strong principles. She was not parochial in her outlook and could see the bigger picture.’
He added: ‘A couple of years ago I asked her if she would like to live to be 100 and she said not especially but ‘I’d like to live a wee bit longer’. Ann got her wish and died at home on January 11 just over two months short of her 100th birthday. She is a huge loss to all family and the local community.’