Window of opportunity for shopfront improvements
A window of opportunity is being offered to businesses across Argyll wanting to boost trade.
An art gallery, delicatessen, museum and fabric shop are among businesses to have already benefited from Argyll and Bute Council’s latest round of shopfront improvement grants.
And there is still time for more to apply for the next lot of funding coming via the Scottish Government Town Centre funding pot.
The council is already processing 22 more applications from businesses across the region and the closing date in time for the next round is February 12.
Details on how to apply can be found on the council’s website.
Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and Tarbert are among the areas that can apply as well as Bowmore on Islay and Tobermory on Mull.
Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for Business, Regenerations and Commercial Development said: ‘We know that businesses across Argyll and Bute are having an incredibly challenging time just now as the impact of the pandemic continues.
‘Although many of our shops are unable to open just now, we have to look at how we support the local economy in the present and as part of our longer recovery.’
He added: ‘Shopfront Improvement Grants provide additional help to improving business exteriors to make them more inviting for residents and visitors.
‘They also help to support work for tradespeople who may also be struggling with their own loss of income.
‘We have seen already how the funding is helping businesses transform their appearance or reduce the covid-19 risk.
‘If you are thinking about repairs to your own shopfront and need some additional help, I would encourage you to apply for the grant as soon as possible.’
Complementary schemes running in Rothesay, Dunoon, Campbeltown and Oban, each have their own individual application processes.