Promotion for Mid Argyll nurse Garrick McCann
Mid Argyll nurse Garrick McCann has been promoted to being a senior staff nurse.
Nurse McCann, who is on the on Glenaray Ward of Mid Argyll Community Hospital, started out his career as a health care assistant.
In his new position he will take on a significant clinical leadership role including delivering high-quality services and patient-centred care.
Garrick said: ‘I am really pleased at my new senior nursing role, and cannot be more grateful to have the support from a wide range of colleagues that includes nursing, medical, and allied health professionals around me.’
Garrick has been caring for patients at Mid Argyll Hospital since 2007 when he was first employed as a health care assistant.
He qualified as a registered nurse in 2012 after completing the pre-registration nursing programme with the Open University.
Catriona Watt, area manager of Mid Argyll Community Hospital, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Garrick on his nursing career promotion.
‘He is a highly-valued and skilled member of our nursing team in Mid Argyll and has a broad range of excellent clinical competencies and nursing care skills.’
There is never really a typical day in Garrick’s nursing role. He provides clinical care, support and services for patients on the ward on a daily basis. He also supports the senior charge nurse with management of the Glenaray ward and works closely with a wide range of health and social care staff.
And he provides training and support for junior members of staff and trainee nurses on placement.
Garrick added: ‘Being in hospital is not something anyone wants to go through. However, as a team we all aim to make the experience as positive as we can.
‘Caring is my passion and as a member of the nursing team my role is to ensure delivery of exceptional patient care. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing patients recover and knowing that they have received the best multi-disciplinary team care possible.’
Caption: Promotion for Mid Argyll Nurse Garrick McCann
