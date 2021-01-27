Police files
LOCHGILPHEAD
Drugs
About 11.30pm on Tuesday January 19, in Castle Park, Kilmartin, a 28-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The man was charged and issuedwith a Recorded Police Warning.
No Insurance – Vehicle Seizure
About 4.30pm on Wednesday January 20, a car was stopped by police near to
Achnamara by Lochgilphead. Checks revealed that there was allegedly no insurance in
force for the vehicle and the driver, a 38-year-old man was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Another car was stopped at about 9am on Thursday January 21, near Glen Park at Tarbert where checks revealed that there was allegedly no insurance in force for the vehicle and a 38-year-old male driver was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drugs
About 6.30pm on Saturday January 23, on the B841 at Cairnbaan, a 19-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.