Holiday park gets staycation ready with £1m rebrand

A holiday parks owner has invested £1m in a re-branding roll-out, ready for a staycation boom bringing jobs to Argyll.

Boss of Argyll Holidays Keith Campbell says a recruitment drive is expected when the parks re-open this year and has pledged to keep helping nearby businesses and attractions that depend on the footfall of visitors its eight parks attract.

Jobs, including housekeeping and various front of house roles, will create seasonal work opportunities at the parks that run a Friends of Argyll scheme promoting other local businesses, said Mr Campbell.

The company’s £1m new look includes new uniforms for its 260 staff across its eight parks from Drimsynie to Dunoon and Lochawe to Loch Lomond, a new website, a new navy and white logo as well as signs to show visitors the way.

Despite current Covid restrictions, the family-run company that started from farming roots more than 50 years ago, is making sure it will be in the best position with its new look to make the most of a predicted rise in staycation demand.

Visitor numbers rose by 50 per cent when lockdown restrictions eased in July last year and although the business had to cancel all its bookings for January and February, reservations for March onwards are up by more than 100 per cent compared to those same months in 2019.

Mr Campbell said the company had also seen a 40 per cent increase in sales of caravan and luxury lodges since last March.

The new website and its social media presence has already reached more than 700,000 users this year.

‘After the first spring lockdown, we were almost completely fully booked with the highest demand we have ever experienced,’ said Mr Campell.

‘We saw many families visit for the first time, keen to get out and explore the beautiful countryside around our parks and make new memories together. Many of these families have already re-booked for 2021, showing that the staycation trend shows no signs of slowing down.’

‘Our new brand comes at an exciting time for Argyll Holidays. Not only are we seeing light at the end of the tunnel around the pandemic but we are also seeing a renewed passion and excitement for holidaying in Scotland and we’re gearing up for a strong, busy 2021,’ he added.

And said: ‘We expect to see more holidaymakers seeking outdoor breaks where they can embrace nature and open spaces. Spending time together with family is also likely to be high on travellers wish lists, and our lodges lend themselves perfectly to that. Scottish holiday makers also want to support Scottish business and we are extremely grateful to our loyal customers who return year after year.

‘Holidaying in a responsible way is also high on people’s agenda. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – from the day-to-day running of our holiday parks to purchasing local goods and services.’