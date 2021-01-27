Dredging at Crinan Canal continues
Dredging as part of a multi-million pound upgrade of the Crinan Canal is expected to start at Ardrishaig Harbour in March.
Work is already clearing the canal on a drained section of the canal and will continue to make its way towards Ardrishaig.
Known as the most beautiful shortcut in Scotland and opened in the early 1800s, the nine-mile-long Crinan Canal is undergoing a facelift that includes replacing lock gates as part of a major national project to enhance the safety of the scenic route for years to come.
The £4.2 million project is part of wider plans across Scotland to replace lock gates that have deteriorated over the years or present a risk to safety.
In November the Scottish Government awarded £1 million of extra funding to Scottish Canals to undertake vital dredging works across the Crinan and also Caledonian Canal, with 20,000 tonnes of material expected to be removed making them easier to navigate and more welcoming to boating customers from around the world.
A Scottish Canals spokesman said: ‘Dredging along the Crinan Canal is underway at the moment – currently the team are clearing the canal on the drained section. The dredging will continue along the canal to Ardrishaig Harbour where it is expected to begin there at the start of March.’