Consultation starts on future cemetery needs
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the best way to manage Argyll and Bute’s cemeteries.
The council is developing new policies for the future and wants to hear people’s views.
Argyll and Bute has 131 cemeteries throughout its communities, but 67 cemeteries are now closed to the sale of spaces.
Community volunteers, in a small number of areas, support council services by maintaining burial grounds and similar initiatives would be welcomed elsewhere.
According to statute, local authorities are only required to provide one cemetery per area.
Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for Roads and Infrastructure Services, said: ‘This is a sensitive subject, which touches us all. What we want to do is understand priorities and expectations so we can plan for the future. Any changes are likely to take place over a decade.
‘I would encourage people to look at our proposals and give us their thoughts.’
The consultation is now on the council website: https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-future-cemeteries