Universal credit claimants top 6,000 in Argyll
More than 6,000 people in Argyll and Bute were claiming Universal Credit as of mid-November 2020, a report has revealed.
The document by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) also details the help which is at hand for people seeking employment in the area.
According to the report, a total of 2,059 people were claiming Universal Credit via the Oban Job Centre as at November 12.
The report was due to be discussed at a pre-agenda meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond Community Planning Group on Thursday, January 28.
It is also expected to be on the agenda for the three other community planning groups in the area, which are due to meet in February.
A Job Finding Support service has recently been started across the area, designed to help people who have recently become unemployed, while a ‘Job Entry: Targeted Support’ scheme was due to start from Monday January 25.
A Kickstart scheme is also providing funding to create new job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long term unemployment.