Forest road hit by A83 landslide is safe again
Work has completed on stabilising a forest road part washed away in last year’s landslide that blocked the A83.
It has been a seven days-a-week job to make the area safe, including having to underpin a 50 metre stretch of the forest road to strengthen it and stop any further major collapse, says Forestry Land Scotland (FLS) planning manager John Hair.
The road which runs parallel to the A83 but higher up the slope, gives FLS access to forests and land that it manages at Glen Croe.
The January 2020 landslide was the result of exceptionally heavy rain, that had first of all caused a mini-slip that blocked an uphill drainage culvert, that saw water dam up, overflow the forest road and wash away over 1,000 tonnes of debris that landed on the road.
Mr Hair said the road blockage itself took a lot of clearing up and a catch pit was also constructed to prevent any more debris from reaching the road surface.
‘It was a seven days-a-week job to make the area safe, an operation that included having to underpin a 50 metre stretch of the forest road to strengthen it and prevent any further major collapse.
‘Once that had been completed, we were able to look at the longer term effort to carry out all the work required to make the forest road safe.
‘After drilling 300 steel bars 10 metres into the hillside, putting a concrete wall and beam in place, adding a guard rail and securing the downhill slope with 600 m2 of steel mesh, our forest road is open again,’ he said.
FLS engineers will now reinstate the forest road , by building an additional retaining wall above the road, widening the running surface and relocating the roadside drain.
Led by Forestry and Land Scotland, the team included the geotechnical engineers and consultants involved in resilience works elsewhere on the Rest & Be Thankful, and partners Transport Scotland and BEAR.
Caption: Completed reinforcement work on the forestry road affected by last January’s landslide on the A83
