Call to young people to have their say on Covid impact
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Young people aged 12 to 25 years are being invited to make themselves heard across Argyll and Bute.
Covid has made a massive impact on young lives and a new have-your-say project from the Argyll and Bute Youth Participation scheme wants to hear all about it.
ABYouthVoice on Lockdown is hosting an online meeting next month and wants as many people as possible from far and wide across the region to join in so it can have an open and frank discussion on how Covid-related issues are affecting them – those issues could be anything from access to rights, education or mental wellbeing and the future.
The plan after the first meeting is to recruit a group of people passionate about championing their peers’ voices and making sure those voices are heard and listened to by decision makers both during and after lockdown for the long term, says Rosie Sumsion, one of Argyll and Bute’s representatives in the Scottish Youth Parliament.
Anyone interested in getting involved on Thursday February 11 at 7pm can sign up at tinyurl.com/ABYouthVoice
The meeting is for anyone interested to hear more about the project and wanting to share their opinions.
Rosie added: ‘You don’t have to be an expert in consultation or participation. You don’t need to sign your soul away at the meeting or commit to joining the group, but we would love to get as many people as possible to come along and hear what they have to say.
‘It’s a chance to share opinions and meet others. It’s a really exciting opportunity to be part of a project that is being driven by young people.
‘I’d like to think of this group as being a megaphone to make sure we are heard and listened to. We are keen to work with children’s champions and with councillors to make positive change.’