Longer opening hours for Rest and Be Thankful

Longer daylight hours means extending opening hours at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
When weather conditions allow, the road will remain open from 8.30am to 4.30pm with the Old Military Road staying in use during the dark with traffic being convoyed through Glen Croe.
More work is being carried out on the steep channel below the A83 formed by multiple landslips in 2020 with a catch-pit at the roadside also being constructed to stop any debris from potential landslips reaching the carriageway.
Last week engineers completed a 175m long, 6.6m tall temporary bund next to the Old Military Road, which is designed to act as a protective barrier on the route and provide extra resilience during bad weather.
Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: ‘As the days are beginning to get longer we can start our daily monitoring and checks of the area earlier, meaning we can safely increase the length of time the A83 is open for.
‘We’re continuing to divert all road users via the Old Military Road from 4.30pm during the hours of darkness as a safety precaution. Teams continue with work to develop further mitigation measures in the area, with teams monitoring and assessing the hillside and weather conditions in the area at all times.
‘We thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience while we progress with our ongoing mitigation work at the Rest and Be Thankful.’
Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org