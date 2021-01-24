Police report – January 22, 2021
Controlled drugs
A 34-year-old woman was searched by police and charged with possession of a small amount of controlled drugs at about 6pm on Monday January 11 on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Kilmartin sheep attack
Between 1.15pm and 1.25pm on Wednesday January 13, in a field north of Kilmartin, an incident of sheep worrying allegedly occurred. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Using phone, kids in car
At around 4.20pm on Friday January 15 on Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a man aged 48 was reported for driving a vehicle while using a mobile phone and with two children not wearing seatbelts. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Road traffic offences
On Saturday January 16, a 47-year-old woman was reported for driving under the influence of alcohol, with no insurance and no permission from the owner between 7pm and 10pm, on the B840, Dalmally. The woman was arrested and charged with having no insurance and taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner.