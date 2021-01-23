Pandemic holds back ‘critical’ repairs to Skipness road
Delays to restoring a section of collapsed road near Skipness have been caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Argyll and Bute Council.
It’s been more than a year since a stretch of the B8001 close to the Claonaig ferry terminal collapsed and the concern among local residents now is that the village could be left cut off by road.
One local man told the Advertiser Argyll and Bute Council had carried out ‘little more than cosmetic repairs’ since the original subsidence, adding that more failure has occurred since then.
He continued: ‘The situation is now critical, as isolation of the village would have very serious consequences with no access for emergency vehicles, fuel supplies, agricultural deliveries, public and private transport, doctor and carer visits and ferry traffic.
A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We have been working hard to find a design solution to stabilise the B8001, which has been affected by landslips, and money was made available in the 2020-21 Roads Capital Programme to come up with the options and progress the scheme.
‘Unfortunately COVID-19 delayed the start of the project.
‘When issues with the road became apparent, we realigned the road and we monitor it regularly to make sure we keep it open for the community. We did additional safeguarding realignment work at end of 2020.’
The section of collapsed road near the Claonaig ferry terminal. no_a04SkipnessRoad01