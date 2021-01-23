News from the districts – January 22, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Argyll islands

A new network has been launched to give a platform for young people across Scotland’s islands, including Islay, Mull and Arran.

Children and young people from all 96 of Scotland’s inhabited islands will be able to have their say and make their voices heard on issues in their communities through the new Young Islanders’ Network.

The network, organised through Youth Scotland, will also offer young people the opportunity to build confidence, develop key skills such as leadership and organisation and to develop new relationships and friendships with others.

Issues such as the depopulation of islands will be discussed and, crucially, the network will give our young islanders the chance to raise the issues that most matter to them.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: ‘I encourage all children and young people living on our islands to get involved, if they can – and I say to them: if you take the time to make your voice heard, the government and I will take the time to listen to you.’

Youth Scotland chief executive Ian McLaughlan, added: ‘We are proud of our reach, membership and participation within the island communities. The Young Islanders’ Network Challenge is another fantastic opportunity to not only be inclusive of young people living there, but to put them front and centre of a project for and about them.

‘Thanks to our partnership with the Scottish Government and our island communities, we can work together to deliver both short-term and lasting impact.’

To find out more, visit the Youth Scotland website.

Groups involved in the network will be from Shetland; Orkney; Lewis and Harris; Uist and Barra; Skye; Mull; Islay; and Arran.

Anyone aged five-25, who lives on a Scottish island, can take part. Under-13s must take part with a school or youth group, and those aged 13 and over can take part with a group or as an individual.

Oban

Oban lifeboat’s first call out of the year turned out to be a faulty distress message.

The crew got a shout for help just after 12.30pm on Sunday, January 17 after reports of a DSC alert on board a vessel north of the Corran Narrows in Loch Linnhe.

DSC stands for Digital Selective Calling and is one way that boats and ships can call for help at sea. When activated, the system transmits a distress message using the VHF radio carried onboard, sending out information including the vessel’s position.

The lifeboat volunteer crew assembled and launched on Sunday, but as they made their way out of Oban Bay it was established that all was well on board the vessel and the alert was a false alarm with good intent.

Oban lifeboat stood down, returning to her berth shortly after.