Seafood Brexit protest taken to Westminster
Tarbert men are front and centre of a fight to keep seafood businesses afloat in what has been described as the post-Brexit ‘carnage’ of red tape.
The ‘disastrous’ bureaucracy faced by Scotland’s seafood exporters was driven right to the heart of the UK Government on Monday.
In a protest at delays which have added unwanted hours to the process of getting fresh produce to customers in the EU, a convoy of 21 lorries arrived at Parliament Square – just yards from 10 Downing Street.
Firms from Scotland, Wales and England joined the motorcade, which included a lorry from Islay Crab Exports Ltd of Port Ellen.
Organiser Allan Miller, originally of Tarbert, now runs Aberdeen-based shellfish supply company AM Shellfish Ltd.
The convoy of lorries – some bearing slogans condemning the ‘Brexit carnage’ and ‘Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish industry’ – were ‘clapped’ by bystanders, said Mr Miller, who said Brexit had been ‘devastating’ for the sector.
Seafood firms are now faced with having to load up a full 24 hours earlier in order to jump the hoops needed to get produce to the continent.
He explained that the delays risked the reputation of Scotland’s seafood – particularly if drivers faced further obstacles with ferry delays.
Mr Miller said the whole process of exporting needed to be urgently ‘streamlined’ as companies are ‘haemorrhaging money left, right and centre’ and facing losses ‘week after week’.
He said: ‘The paperwork and customs is all time we do not have. There is no sell-by date with the produce – it’s either alive or dead. It is more staff hours required and more driver hours.’
Also prominent in the campaign to get the point across to government has been Jamie McMillan of Tarbert-based Lochfyne Langoustines, who posted the latest in a series of hard-hitting Twitter videos last week saying that his industry had been ‘made a fool of’ by the Westminster government. ‘It’s an absolute disgrace what we’ve had to go through,’ he added.
Addressing the prime minister, he continued: ‘We are fighting for survival. Get it sorted, and get it sorted now.’
Responding to news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a £23 million fund to help the seafood sector, Mr Miller said while the money would help, it was not the point of the protest. ‘We’re looking for fixes to the problems,’ he said.