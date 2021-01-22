New project set to lift Lochgilphead
Work starts on January 24 on a major scheme to make walking and cycling in Lochgilphead safer and more attractive.
The £500,000 project will include improvements to Colchester Square and Argyll Street and aims to support local businesses by encouraging more people to visit the town centre.
Footways will be widened and resurfaced using locally-sourced Achnaba greenstone.
Other improvements include improved road crossings; new cycle parking in the town centre; more space for pedestrians and improved surfaces for anyone with mobility challenges, wheelchair users and prams.
The project is fully funded by The Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes Fund, HITRANS and Transport Scotland’s Spaces for People fund, managed by SUSTRANS. Argyll and Bute Council will manage the scheme.
The council confirmed this type of construction and outdoor work is permitted under the Scottish Government’s current coronavirus restrictions.
Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development, said: ‘We are delighted to have secured external funding to help improve pedestrian and cycle facilities in the town centre of Lochgilphead. It is vital we build for a better future, especially following the impact of the pandemic on our local economy.’
Vehicle access to Colchester Square and the lower part of Argyll Street will close from January 24 until early April.
Access will be maintained to properties and businesses at all times and every effort will be made to minimise disruption. Allowances will be made for delivery vehicles to commercial premises.
Colchester Square and part of Argyll Street will close for the project. 51_a04Lochgilphead01