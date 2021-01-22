Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – January 22, 2021
Vaccine relief
Just one year ago few on these shores paid much attention to an unknown virus in China which was starting to kill people.
We know all about it now. Many have lost their lives, the economy is suffering; likewise the mental health of the nation. But thanks to a huge international research effort, we now have vaccinations to offer hope.
Though it is a wee bit concerning to hear that vaccine supply is based on population density rather than demographics or availability of healthcare services, it is great to see that things are finally moving on the vaccination front in Argyll.
More power to the elbow of those delivering it on our behalf.
Shocking treatment
Some might call them teething troubles, but the problems faced by seafood exporters were entirely predictable. The manner of their treatment by the UK government is shocking. They give every appearance of caring not a jot.
And as for Rees-Mogg’s crack about fish being happier because they’re British – he should be forced to apologise, then encouraged to spend a fortnight on a Tarbert boat in winter. That’d knock the corners off him.