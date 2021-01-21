Reprieve for phone boxes set to be axed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Phone boxes across Argyll could have a temporary reprieve after councillors were advised to object to plans for their removal.

Communications giant BT wants to remove 67 phone boxes in various locations throughout Argyll and Bute.

But in a report to the council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee, which met on Wednesday January 20, council officers noted that agreement had been reached for the removal of only 10 of the phone boxes on BT’s list.

Four of the 10 agreed for removal are in Lochgilphead and two are in Rothesay. The others are in Ardrishaig, Bridge of Orchy, Dalmally and Taynuilt.

Community councils in several areas have lodged objections to BT’s proposals.

Council officials have been unable to contact community councils in the affected areas. In the circumstances the committee should object to the proposed removal, according to officials.

Two phone boxes, at Kingarth on Bute and Bridgend on Islay, are set to be ‘adopted’, meaning that the community will be responsible for their maintenance.

Many are listed as having zero average calls per month, with the highest number being eight – for a box in Lochgilphead set to be axed.

Council executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in her report that the original BT consultation was due to finish at the end of 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant that many community councils were unable to meet.

Council officers liaised with BT and the consultation was extended until January 2021.

Ms Flanagan added: ‘Given that a number of community councils could not be contacted within the period of the consultation, it is suggested that in order to allow comments to be received from these communities, the council objects to any that have not received a response.

‘This approach will mean that BT will include those phone boxes that have received objections in the next round of consultation processes.

‘The consultation process is relatively simple: they are asking communities if they wish to agree/object to the removal of the box, or if the wish is to adopt the telephone box for an alternative use.

‘There have been a number of communities across the area that have already been through the adoption process and have used these to hold defibrillators, small libraries, cake shops or general public information hubs.’