Announcements – January 22, 2021

BIRTH

APPLETON – Andrew and Roslyn are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Sophie Mary, born January 14, 2021. A wee sister for Katie, second grandchild for Mary and the late Ron McGuinness and fourth grandchild for Derek and the late Isobel Appleton. Both families are over the moon.

ENGAGEMENT

MILLAR – MCALISTER – Archie and Tracy Millar are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rhona to Stewart, eldest son of Adrian and Wendy McAlister, Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully with her family by her side, on January 18, 2021, Janet “Jenny” Campbell B.E.M. (née Mitchell) in her 91st year, of Badden Farm, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of the late Duncan Campbell. Adored mother of Iain and Craig, much respected mother-in-law of Jennifer and Isla. Dearly loved granny of Robert, Jack and James. Dear step-granny to Caroline, Jennifer, Andrew and Laura and great-step granny to Fergus. Cherished sister of Hugh, Alasdair and the late Neil and Duncan. A dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good and loyal friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Monday, January 25, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church at 11.30am, travelling along Bishopton Road en-route to Achnabreac Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing regulations.

CLARK – Suddenly at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 17, 2021, Archibald Clark (Archie) in his 86th year, Drumore Villa West and formerly of Kildalloig Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary Thomson Coffield, much loved dad of Bobby, Jane and Caroline, loving granda of Aimee, Molly, Adam, Katy and Murray and great-granda of Sophia and Skylar. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Archie’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 22. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00pm, after a short prayer. We will head down Millknowe, along Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Archie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

HAMILTON – Isobel. (Clachan and Edinburgh). Isobel passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Much loved sister to Sandy and Douglas, sister-in-law to Shona and Jane, loving aunt to Iain, Grant and Eilidh, great-aunt to Ruaridh and Marr. Due to the ongoing restrictions a private family service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh on January 25 at 11am The family expects to hold a memorial service at a later date.

HAMILTON – Peacefully at his home, Leac Na Ban, Tayvallich, on January 14, 2021, Neil Alexander Hamilton, Alex, in his 76th year. Co-founder of the Studio Barn, Argyll and Pollex Props. Dearly loved husband of Pauline (Polly) and much loved father of Katharine (Kate), Angus, and Alasdair. A dear friend and acquaintance to many. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Sadly missed.

POPPLETON – Peacefully at home, Glencreggan, Glenbarr, on January 12, 2021, Kay Poppleton née Davidson in her 70th year, dearly beloved wife of David Poppleton and a much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and auntie.

MACDONALD – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on January 14, 2021, Donald Paterson MacDonald, in his 76th year, Drumyoenmore Farm, Isle of Gigha, dearly beloved son of the late Peter and Hannah MacDonald and a loving brother, uncle and great-uncle.

MACDOUGALL – On December 24, 2020, suddenly at home, John Arnott MacDougall (Scooby) beloved partner of Morag, much loved son of Eric and the late Lynwen MacDougall, dear brother of Sharon and a dearly loved uncle of Bethany, Kai and Jamie. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Carrick Cemetery, on Saturday, January 23. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave Rorkes Drift in School Road at 10.30am, make its way to the fishing quay and travel back along Harbour Street on route to the cemetery.

MacDougall – On December 25, 2020, tragically at his home, Peter Alexander MacDougall, aged 51 years, beloved husband of Anna and much loved dad of Dylan, Ronja and Hamish, dearly loved son of Rhea and the late Hamish MacDougall, dear brother of Jane, James and Fiona, and a cherished uncle of all the family. A private funeral, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Carrick Cemetery, for those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from Tarbert Fish Quay, on Friday, January 22 at 11.30 a.m., along Harbour Street on route to the cemetery.

MAXWELL – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on January 14, 2021, Tommy Maxwell, in his 87th year, of 6 Hermione Terrace, Ardrishaig. Retired Hydro Electric Board Engineer and former Royal Corp of Signals. Beloved husband of the late Florence (Bunty) Currie. Adored father of James, much respected father-in-law of Sandra, and dearly loved Grampa of Emily and Thomas. Cherished brother of Ileen and the late Hugh (Tuan.) A dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former colleague. A private funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Forever in our thoughts.

WINSTANLEY – Sadly at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 18, 2021, Agnes O’May McLean (Nancy) in her 87th year, Pierview, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim Winstanley, much loved mum of Ann, Margaret and James, a loving, much loved granny and great-granny and a dearly loved sister of Elaine McFadyen. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Nancy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 27. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.00pm. We will head along Low Askomil, George Street and the Esplanade, past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Nancy may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MCFARLANE – Mhairi and the family of the late John Mcfarlane (Furnace) would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their sympathy and support, flowers, cards and phone calls during their sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Strane, all the carers who attended to John over the months and to all who lined the funeral route from John’s house to the cemetery, thank you also to Donald McDonald funeral directors (Roddy, Fiona and Cammy) for their excellent, heartfelt services, also to Rev David Carruthers for a lovely service.

IN MEMORIAMS

BRISTOW –

Bill Bristow at Longrow church.

Rev Bill Bristow of Southend. March 1, 1926 – January 22, 2018.

Much loved, respected and missed. Bill was so thoughtful, caring and always had time to give to so many. He will remain much in our hearts.

– The Bristow family.

HARKNESS – In loving memory of Chris, a dear husband, dad and papa, died January 20, 2000.

– From Ellen and family.

LONG – Chris, January 19, 2020.

The day I realised you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.

– Denis.

MACDOUGALL – Loving memories of Duncan, a much loved nephew and cousin, taken too soon on January 18, 2018.

No length of time can take away

Our thoughts of you from day to day

No need for words except to say

We miss you Duncan in every way

– McIntyre family.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

The world changes from year to year

Our lives from day to day

But the love and memories of you

Will never fade away.

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander, who passed away January 25, 2016.

Time passes and memories stay

Loved and remembered every day.

– Heather, Iain and the boys.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January 25, 2016.

Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by Mum, John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter, Courtney.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our daddy Alexander MacKinlay.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal

– Love your girls Caitlyn and Chloe xxxx

MUIR – Treasured memories of a dear mum, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny, Bessie, died January 22, 2011.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Love Jean, Jessie and family.