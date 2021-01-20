Online views wanted on Tarbert windfarm plan
Scottish Power Renewables is forging ahead with plans for a renewable energy scheme on hills at the foot of Loch Fyne.
An online ‘public information event’ on the 14-turbine scheme closes on Friday January 22.
The 200-metre high towers would be in forested land on the hills above the Kilbrannan Sound and Loch Fyne, around 2.5 km north of Skipness and 6 km south of Tarbert.
The Earraghail Renewable Energy Development (RED) would also include ground-mounted solar panels and a 20 MW ‘energy storage facility’.
The 14 turbines could generate up to 84 MW, with the solar panels increasing this to 89 MW.
The energy storage, says Scottish Power Renewables, could be used to ‘smooth out variances between available resource and electricity demand’ and to help stabilise the local electricity network.
Scottish Ministers are responsible for approving applications for schemes above 50 MW, and if the development receives consent work is likely to start around 2024. The construction is anticipated to take approximately 20 months.
Scottish Power Renewables states that the final design ‘will be established through an iterative process that will take into account the identification of all the technical and environmental constraints determined through the environmental impact assessment process through consultation with statutory and non-statutory organisations and members of the local community’.
The company claims jobs would be created both during construction and after completion of the project – and also highlights that payments to local groups from its existing nearby windfarms at Cruach Mhor, Clachan Flats and Beinn an Tuirc have so far amounted to more than £1.8m.
The Earraghail Renewable Energy Development online public information event can be found by visiting the Scottish Power Renewables website and searching for onshore wind projects, focusing on Scotland and clicking on ‘Windfarms in development’.
Comments should be made via the online feedback form by 5pm on Friday January 22.