New barrier completed through Glen Croe
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Installation of a protective bund next to the old military road at the Rest and be Thankful has been completed.
The 175m long, 6.6m high bund will act as a barrier to provide additional protection to users of the old road through Glen Croe, the detour to the landslip-prone A83 trunk road.
The barrier was formed using a modular system favoured by the military, with individual units stacked together to create a defensive wall across the foot of a channel carved by two large landslips in 2020.
The bund provides greater confidence in being able to safely keep the old military road detour open during inclement weather conditions, which increase the potential instability of the slopes above the A83.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: ‘I’m really pleased to see this protective bund completed, making the local diversion route more reliable and offering welcome reassurance to road users.
‘This is important progress towards improving the resilience of the old military road and I would like to put on record my thanks to the teams involved for all of their efforts.
‘Alongside these measures Transport Scotland continues to explore future works for the hillside to bolster the resilience of this key corridor route.’
Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’re pleased to see the temporary bund completed, meaning we can have greater confidence that we can safely keep the alternative route open for road users when the weather conditions worsen.
‘This work, together with the successful installation of the in-channel barrier above the A83, completed before Christmas, means we’re continuing to strengthen the landslip resilience in the area following two large landslips in 2020.
‘We are continuously monitoring the hillside and weather conditions in the area, and we’ll continue with work to progress with further mitigation work on the A83 at the Rest.’