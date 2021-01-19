Free transport offered by Mid Argyll charity
Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) has announced that it will support the community during the pandemic by offering free transport for necessary purposes.
The charity is continuing to safely provide its services to elderly and disabled people during the pandemic, but given the circumstances at the moment it is offering free travel for the collection of medication/prescriptions, shopping and shopping pick-ups and to take people in Mid Argyll to their Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
These services will operate alongside the charity’s usual medical local and long-distance runs.
MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy said: ‘We want to help as many people as we can during this pandemic, and this is the way we can do it.’
For more information, call Catherine on 01546 603564.