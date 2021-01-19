Captivating Argyll – but do you recognise the locations?
Ardrishaig woman and keen amateur photographer Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye has been out and about capturing some stunning scenes of winter landscapes.
Thanks to Cheryl for sending a selection of her photos to the Argyllshire Advertiser.
Cheryl said: ‘How beautiful is winter in Argyll?
‘The low sun creates a wonderful light reflecting off the mirrored waters and the rich autumnal colours still swathed across the land.
‘My favourite thing about winter is that new vistas appear through the leafless trees and I’m constantly discovering hidden treasures between the captivating woody limbs.’
Rather than tell you where these photographs were taken, we thought we would ask our knowledgeable readers if they recognise the locations – just for a bit of lockdown fun.
We have labelled them, so if you think you know just email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your name, where you’re from and the answers from A to C.