Scotland’s travel restrictions come in to cut ‘new variant risk’
New travel restrictions in Scotland have come into force today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Anyone travelling to Scotland from outside the UK or Ireland must have a negative test result from a Covid-19 test taken less than 72 hours before their arrival, she told a media briefing this lunchtime.
All travellers from outside the UK and Ireland must also self isolate for 10 days unless they are travelling under one of the small number of exemptions that have been agreed for certain sectors, she said.
‘These new restrictions are a vital additional measure to reduce the risk of new variants of Covid coming into Scotland and the UK. Ten day isolation, of course, has been in place for some time but the requirement for a test is a new measure,’ she said.
Hotels could be used by people from outside the UK who are required to isolate, which was something currently being ‘considered,’ she said.
‘The most important message about travel right now remains a very simple one – don’t,’ she said.
Miss Sturgeon will make a statement to parliament tomorrow following the Scottish Government’s cabinet review of the current lockdown restrictions.
‘We will look at all of the latest data and come to a view on where we are and whether we need to extend the lockdown restrictions to help to further suppress the virus but I will report on that following the cabinet’s discussions tomorrow,’ she said.
Seventy eight new deaths have been recorded in Scotland since Friday in the daily figures taking the total number under that measurement to 5,305.