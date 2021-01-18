Council can help in tough times
Argyll and Bute Council has launched a new fund aimed at tackling financial insecurity for adults and families across Argyll and Bute.
The Argyll and Bute Flexible Food Fund offers financial support and wider confidential professional help to anyone suffering hardship.
Working in partnership with the Community Food Forum, Bute Advice Centre and ALIenergy, households with low incomes and no access to cash savings can apply for immediate financial support for daily living expenses.
If a claimant engages with these services, a second payment will be made to contribute to a further month’s daily living expenses.
Working with the Community Food Forum, a referral route to the fund is also available through foodbanks.
When making a claim to the fund, people will also be considered for a crisis grant to meet any immediate need for help with daily living expenses.
Applications to the fund can be made via an online claim form available on the council’s website. Call 01700 502784 for information and advice on the Argyll and Bute Flexible Food Fund.
Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on our communities.
‘We hope that by providing essential access to funds and much-needed wider support, we can help people out of crisis and enable them to move forward and manage their available financial resources.
‘I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in difficult circumstances to get in touch. We are here to help.’