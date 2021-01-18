Boaters urged to abide by Covid rules

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Scotland has urged boaters to follow government guidance during coronavirus lockdown.

Working with sportscotland and the Scottish Government, RYA Scotland has produced guidance covering the essentials affecting boating activities. The revised guidance recognises that travel is severely restricted by law and owners may only travel to their boat if it is kept in the same local authority area they live in.

RYA Scotland, Sail Scotland and British Marine Scotland have joined together to encourage boat owners to use the services of staff where their boat is stored, if at all possible, in an effort to avoid making a journey, to respect that storage providers may not be able to open and to advise owners to contact providers before travelling to confirm access.

The information is tailored towards RYA affiliated clubs and recognised training centres as well as individual members and the wider boating community across Scotland.

James Allan, chief executive officer at RYA Scotland, said: ‘Lockdown will be disappointing for everyone, but it is still possible to go boating as a form of exercise and spending some time afloat or near the water is great for our wellbeing. It is important to remember we are in the grip of a pandemic that has become significantly worse in recent weeks. The overriding message for Scotland’s boating community is to stay at home wherever possible as we must all help stop the spread of the virus.’

Importantly in this lockdown, owners may travel within their local authority to undertake essential maintenance on their boat but may not stay longer than the length of time required to undertake essential maintenance.

To check what level of measures apply in your area or venue where you intend to participate in activity, please check the postcode on the Scottish Government webpage.

In the meantime, RYA Scotland has decided to postpone its directly organised, non-virtual events and training in response to these measures to protect participants, volunteers and others and to reduce the risk of placing an additional burden on the emergency services at what is a hugely testing time.

The RYA will be providing a range of online events and #SailFromHome activities. RYA Scotland will continue to host online sessions for clubs and training centres and deliver its regular podcast ‘Off the Water’ to keep the boating community informed.

Owners may only travel to their boat if it is kept in the same local authority area they live in. 51_a04TarbertHarbour02