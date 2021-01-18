Appeal launched to reunite Baxter with his family

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

It has been a week since three-year-old black Labrador Baxter went missing on the Kyles of Bute Golf Course, and best friend and uncle Harvey is longing for his return.

Also a black Labrador, nine-year-old Harvey ran off with Baxter on the golf course at Kames, Tighnabruaich, chasing each other and playing as they normally do, but when owners Alex and Alison MacLennan called, only Harvey returned.

Since Monday January 11, the people of the Kyles have pulled together in a tireless effort to find ‘gentle’ Baxter, co-ordinating on where they have searched each day.

Alex said: ‘The support from the local village has been incredible and everyone is bewildered at the situation. It was an extremely quiet day in the village, with the weather being so bad, and no one heard or saw a thing.

‘We have never been social media people, however we were advised to put a call out on Facebook and ever since, people have been crawling through undergrowth, driving far and wide, searching abandoned buildings and walking all over the local area calling for him.’

Harvey and Baxter, uncle and nephew and from the same breeder, are extremely close and love playing together, fighting over toys and chasing each other. They often run off together and follow a scent, and the owners believe that Baxter has found himself in an area he wasn’t familiar with.

Alex continued: ‘Baxter has always been very good at returning to us when he hears the dog whistle, so it was very unusual when he didn’t appear. He hasn’t been neutered so we think that he may have picked up a scent and followed it until he was lost, and at that point, maybe someone has taken him in to care for him.’

Baxter wasn’t wearing a collar to protect him from getting caught on a branch, however he is chipped.

As the search for Baxter continues, an email address and a dedicated phone line have been set up for people to get in touch.

‘It is especially at times like this when you realise what a massive role dogs play within the family,’ added Alex, ‘and we all miss him very much.

‘We are so thankful for everyone’s support so far and hopefully we will have Baxter back with us soon.’

If you have any information to help bring Baxter home, please contact pleasehelpfindbaxter@gmail.com or phone 07927 010362.