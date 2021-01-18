Announcements – January 15, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

ENGAGEMENT

MACSPORRAN – CURRIE – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on Christmas Day, of Duncan Paul, eldest son of Paul and Donna, Machrihanish, to Alison Graham, only daughter of Robert and Ruby, Low Dunashery.

DEATHS

DETTMER – On January 1, 2021, suddenly at home, Wilma Dettmer, née Wright, in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Wallace Dettmer and much loved mother of James and Iain, dearly loved sister of Beth and the late Yona, Margaret, Joyce and Brian. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Cardross Crematorium, for those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave Pier House, Pier Road, Tarbert on Monday, January 18 at 9.45 a.m., through Harbour Street and Barmore Road, on route to Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dochas Fund, www.givey.com/dochasfund, through Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dochascentre or cheque to Dochas Centre, 50 Campbell Street Lochgilphead PA31 8JU.

HAMILTON – Peacefully at her home, Woodend Cottage, Oakfield Cottage, Ardrishaig, on January 11, 2021, Ann Duff Hamilton, in her 100th year. Daughter of the late William Hamilton and Dolina Crawford. Much loved sister of the late Ian, William, Campbell and Stewart. Loving Aunt of Caroline, Ian, Jacqueline and Billy. A dear great aunt and cousin to all the family. A good friend, dear neighbour and former work colleague to many at the former Divisional Engineers Department. A private funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.Sadly missed.

MACPHAIL – Isobel Forbes, (Edinburgh/Campbeltown). Peacefully at Edinburgh Western General Hospital on January 3, 2021, Isobel, beloved wife of Ian and much loved mother of Heather, John and Donella. A proud grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu of flowers to Macular Society (restrict to research only).

MCFARLANE – Peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, on January 12, 2021, John Gordon McFarlane, aged 76 years, of Gordon Cottage, Furnace. Beloved husband of Mhairi Bell. Much loved father of Elizabeth Ann and the late Gordon. Cherished Grampa of Scott, Mark, Adam and Dylan. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A private funeral service will be held today, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Kilevin Cemetery.

MCPHEE – Peacefully at Stobhill Care Home, Glasgow, on January 11, 2021, Thomas Malcolm McPhee (Tommy) in his 89th year, 59 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Catherine McPhee, loving dad of Anne and John, father-in-law of Andy and Mary, loving granda of Joanne (Andrew) and Morven (Mark) and great granda of Eilidh, Emily, Euan and Mia.Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Tommy’s funeral will take place on Saturday, January 16. The cortege will leave the family home at 11.00 a.m. after a short prayer. We will head round Davaar Avenue onto Albyn Avenue, Millknowe and Aqualibrium Avenue passing the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Tommy may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

NAPIER – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 8, 2021, Annie Nelson Hanlon Miller, (Anne) in her 80th year, The Old School House, Clachan, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie Napier, much loved mum of Lorna and Martin and a loving granny of Lauren, Scott and Aiden.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BAPTY – Helen and family would like to sincerely thank friends, family and neighbours for all their sympathy and support following the sudden loss of Neil. The heartfelt words of condolence, both written and spoken, have been a great source of comfort. Sincere thanks to the ambulance and A&E staff at Campbeltown Hospital for their professionalism; to Reverend Philip Wallace for the beautiful service; and to Kenneth Blair and his staff for conducting our wishes with dignity. Our deep appreciation and thanks to everyone who has helped us at this sad time. A donation will be made to the British Heart Foundation in memory of Neil.

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Alex Campbell (Furnace), would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, messages and phone calls received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to all involved in Dad’s care, especially to the nursing staff and home carer’s who provided such excellent care, which allowed him to stay at home. Our thanks are also extended to Rev. David Carruthers for a lovely service and tribute both at church and graveside; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional services; and to Morna for beautiful floral tributes. Finally, a special thank you to all who paid their respects by lining the cortege route from Furnace Quarry to Kilevin Cemetery and also to Kilmory Shinty Club members, past and present, for their personal tribute. He would have been very humbled, but proud of the gesture.

THOMPSON – The family of the late Annie Logan Muir would like to thank paramedics, doctors and nursing staff who attended to our mother in her last few days and to family, friends and neighbours, and made her passing peaceful. Also appreciation to Carer’s Direct, Carr Gomm and latterly Kintyre Care Home for mum’s care and attention. To family, friends, neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls and to Kenny Blair and his team at T A Blair Undertakers for their words of comfort, help and compassion during our sad loss. To the Rev Steve Fulcher, thank you for the comforting words and prayers at Annie’s graveside service. To all who stood at the roadside to say a final farewell. Lastly thank you to Val and staff at the Argyll Arms Hotel for the purvey.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear brother Kenneth who we lost on January 14, 2006.

My brother, my friend, thinking of you every day

Missing you.

– David and Anne xx

GILCHRIST – In memory of Flora (Florrie) Law Gilchrist, who sadly passed away on January 13, 2019.

Much loved aunt of Peter and George and family friend of Bettina. Sadly missed

MACDOUGALL – Duncan T MacDougall. In loving memory of our precious and loving son Duncan, taken from us January 18, 2018.

We cannot bring the old days back,

When we were all together,

But memories keep you close to us,

And memories last forever.

– Your loving Mum and Dad.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my dear husband Duncan, who was tragically taken from me on January 18, 2018.

I think about you always and talk about you too

I have such lovely memories but I wish I still had you.

– Love you, always and forever Dawn.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our Dad Duncan who was tragically taken from us on January 18, 2018.

We never ask for miracles,

But today just one would do,

To see the front door open

And see our Dad walk through

– Lots of love your boys, John and Campbell.

MACDOUGALL – Precious memories of Duncan, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle who lost his life aboard the Nancy Glen on January 18, 2018.

They say time, but with time you just get better at hiding the incredible sadness of living a life without you in it.

Love and miss you always Duncs.

– Alison, Stephen, Ella and Jack.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of our son-in-law Duncan, taken from us as the result of a tragic accident on January 18, 2018.

A silent thought, a secret tear,

Keeps your memory ever dear,

God took you home, it was his will,

But in our hearts, you live still

Loved and remembered always.

– Lachie and Moira.

MARTIN – Treasured memories of Ronnie, a much loved dad, granda and great-granda, who passed away on January 19, 2019.

Will love and miss you always.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew and Blake xxxxx

MCPHEE – In loving memory of our dear mum and granny Cathie, died January 14, 2020.

Never more than a thought away.

In our hearts you will always stay.

– John, Pat, Marie and Bill.

Miss you granny.

– John and Callum.