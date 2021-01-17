Police report – January 15, 2021
Breach of curfew bail conditions
At about 8.50am on Monday January 4 in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 36, was charged with breaching court-imposed bail curfew conditions by failing to attend at his door as required when police attended there. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Abusive behaviour and vandalism
On Thursday January 7 at around 2.15pm, a 24-year-old man was arrested for behaving in an abusive manner and smashing the side window of a vehicle on the A83 at Inveraray. Police charged the man and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Antisocial driving
On Beech Avenue, Bowmore, a vehicle was driven in an antisocial manner with excessive exhaust noise and skidding on ice at around 1am on Monday January 4. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was subsequently issued with an antisocial behaviour (ASBO) warning.
An ASBO warning is valid for 12 months and if the driver or the vehicle is involved in a similar antisocial driving incident again within that period, the vehicle will be seized by police. The vehicle will only be returned to the owner on production of proof of ownership and payment of the recovery and storage fees.
Islay police officers are aware that antisocial driving is a concern to residents. The public are asked to report any such incidents via 101 or to officers on the island, giving details of the vehicle registration and date/time of incident with brief circumstances.