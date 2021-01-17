‘Extortionate’ charges add to Christmas costs
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
‘Extortionate surcharges’ for online deliveries to Argyll and the islands should be scrapped, according to an MSP.
Highlands and Islands region MSP John Finnie says customers are being hard hit during the pandemic and if nothing is done the government should step in and regulate.
The Scottish Greens member said the problem had been exacerbated by the pandemic with more and more customers shopping online.
He said Christmas would have been ‘more expensive’ than it needed to be for many in the Highlands.
‘It is a clear injustice that companies are free to overcharge people in the Highlands simply because of where they live,’ he said.
‘In many cases these surcharges are enormous and can’t be justified by the fact that an address is in the north of Scotland.
‘This unfairness is not just a mild inconvenience for people in the Highlands, but has the potential to do significant economic harm to the region if not prevented.
‘If the delivery firms won’t do the right thing then it’s time for government and regulators to step in.’
He shone the spotlight on a 50-page report by Citizens Advice Scotland dating as far back as 2012.
It is entitled ‘Postcode Penalty – how some online retailers are disadvantaging Scottish consumers.’
Back then, it showed up to a million Scottish customers could be forced to pay significantly higher costs simply because of where they live.
The report estimated customers in the Highlands and Islands face paying an extra £13.19 – equivalent to a 243 per cent mark up for some items compared to the rest of the UK.
Those on Scottish islands faced a 508 per cent mark up – paying £18.60 – for some items compared to shoppers living elsewhere.
One consumer from Argyll quoted in the report said many eBay traders specified ‘not available for delivery to the Highlands’, while others warned customers that there would be an ‘extra charge’ for delivery to postcodes such as PA – sometimes twice the normal delivery charge or more.
[Would you box the following please]
What is your experience of extra delivery charges to where you live? Tell your story by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk