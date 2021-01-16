News from the districts – January 15, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert

Volunteer work parties have been suspended at Tarbert Castle under the current coronavirus restrictions.

Robert McPhail, secretary and treasurer of Tarbert Castle Trust, said: ‘After discussion with some volunteers and trustees, despite having been ensuring social distancing outdoors we have decided to suspend future Saturday work parties until Covid advice allows us to resume.

‘We have in place individuals and “bubbles” who feed and check sheep daily while others carry out selected maintenance tasks, including the website and Facebook, on a regular basis at times when it suits them and there is no reason these essential activities should not continue.’

A blackboard in the castle orchard will be used to list any other task that volunteers looking for outdoor exercise can tackle if and when they can.

Mr McPhail added: ‘The only major project at present which requires team working is the new path around the pond which has no deadline to meet and can be delayed as long as required.’

‘Keep well everyone.’

Knapdale

Work to reinforce the population of beavers in Knapdale Forest is reported to have come to a successful conclusion, with the endangered species now breeding throughout the area.

Scottish Beavers, a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the Scottish Wildlife Trust, released 21 beavers into Knapdale Forest between 2017 and 2019 to bolster the population, with monitoring continuing throughout 2020.

The reinforcement project has increased the genetic diversity of Knapdale’s beaver population, first introduced to the area in 2009. The new beavers brought to Knapdale were primarily sourced from Tayside and originate from Bavaria, while the original Scottish Beaver Trial population was sourced from Norway.

A successful pairing between beavers with Norwegian and Bavarian origins has not yet been detected, but it is likely to take place in the near future.

It is hoped it will connect with other populations in future, through either natural expansion or further releases in the area around Loch Awe.

Gill Dowse, Scottish Wildlife Trust knowledge and evidence manager, said: ‘The Scottish Beaver Trial was a landmark conservation project that showed how beavers can create and restore important wetland and native woodland habitats.

‘A limited number of beavers were introduced during the trial so it was important to go back and release more beavers, giving them a good chance to thrive. After three years of field work we can be confident this reinforcement project has been a success, and that we have done all we can to bolster the wild population in Knapdale.’

RZSS conservation programme manager, Dr Helen Taylor, said: ‘It’s been fantastic that the project provided an initial solution for moving beavers from high-conflict areas in Tayside into Knapdale, where their positive impacts on the environment and on native biodiversity are clear to see.’

The final report from the Scottish Beavers Reinforcement Project, published this week, contains a number of recommendations, including developing a national conservation action plan for beavers, permitting reintroductions in other suitable areas of Scotland, and introducing more animals from Europe.

The report also recommends the development of a genetic database of all beavers involved in translocations within Britain.

Dr Taylor added: ‘After a 400-year absence from this country, beavers are back and we need to ensure they have a long-term future in Scotland, and throughout Britain.’