Craig aims high for charity despite lockdown
At the start of each year Craig Samborek is usually busy planning and organising charity clay pigeon shoots at Barmore with the help of Tarbert Gun Club.
Realising that this would not be possible in 2021 but knowing that charities are still reliant on donations he set about a pre-Christmas collection for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.
A fantastic total of £470 was raised from the workforce of DA MacDonald, Macleod Construction and other firms at the site in Dunbeg, all demonstrating real Christmas generosity.
An appeal through social media was also shared and resulted in further donations which before the festive break had increased the sum raised to £630.
Craig would like to thank all those who contributed and also the staff at the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for their generosity and help.