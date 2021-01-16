Big Farmland Bird Count to take off
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Last year a record number of farmers took part across the UK in the Big Farmland Bird Count, as more than 120 bird species were recorded.
In Scotland 81 species were recorded across 81,362 acres. Of these species, 19 were red-listed, with the five most commonly seen species being blackbird, pheasant, robin, blue tit and carrion crow.
The 2021 count takes place from February 5 to 14 and, as in previous years, it provides a simple means of assessing the effect of conservation measures such as supplementary feeding or growing wild bird seed crops and game cover crops.
Farmers and gamekeepers are vital in helping to ensure the survival of many farmland bird species such as skylark, yellowhammer and wild grey partridge.
From research at its Allerton Project farm in Leicestershire and also now at its Scottish Demonstration Farm at Auchnerran in Aberdeenshire the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust is gaining a greater understanding of the needs of farmland game and wildlife and the importance of the combined benefit of, for example, habitat management, winter feeding and targeted legal predator control in the breeding season.
Between February 5 and 14 participants should spend about 30 minutes recording the species and number of birds seen on one particular area of the farm – somewhere with a good view of around two hectares is ideal.
Counting should take place at first light as this is when the birds are most active.
If anyone would like to be involved in the Big Farmland Bird Count, visit the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust website for more information.