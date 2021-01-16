Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – January 15, 2021
Keep smiling!
A quick glance through this week’s issue would tell you that there is plenty of bad news around.
Never mind Trumpland across the pond, goings-on at Westminster, Brexit fall-out and the rest.
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Argyll and surrounding areas; the pandemic is putting families and businesses under severe pressure; climate change will affect the A83 until an alternative is built; while tackling global warming itself will take long-term, decisive action, if it isn’t too late already.
But no matter how gloomy the outlook may be, there are always positive aspects.
Where would our communities be without the selfless efforts of our medical, nursing and care staff?
And what about the people quietly supporting their neighbours in towns and villages all over the region, and voluntary groups such as Team Tarbert?
Then there is the oft-maligned council, where people work hard every day to keep the wheels turning for council services.
We could add to the list the local shops and companies working through the pandemic in trying circumstances.
Then there are the folk up at the Rest keeping us connected.
All deserve a huge pat on the back.