Team Tarbert is still here for you
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A community group set up by volunteers at the start of lockdown in March last year remains ready to offer support to people in and around Tarbert.
As restrictions eased last spring and summer and the need for its services diminished, Team Tarbert nonetheless remained as an informal voluntary group and has been active throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, offering support via the Team Tarbert Facebook page, keeping in touch with the community and working with other organisations.
Now that Scotland’s second lockdown is here, Team Tarbert will be offering TLC bags containing food and essentials.
Team Tarbert founder and co-ordinator Fiona McTaggart said: ‘Thanks to the Tarbert Co-op for adding a donation trolley in store. It has also kindly added a collection bucket, for which all money raised is put back into our community to help others.
‘Team Tarbert will also continue to offer support to those who need it. It is our aim to ensure residents are not isolated and are getting the support they need, whether it be a friendly face, a phone call or more practical help.
‘We are aware that people could begin to feel lonely, anxious and just need that little bit of help in this period.’
Fiona added: ‘If you, your family or anyone you know needs any help during these difficult times please reach out to us. We have developed a large group of volunteers with varying skills and knowledge that really make for a great team.
‘And if we can’t help we can signpost you to someone who can.’
Information on projects and support is available on the Team Tarbert Facebook page.
Fiona added: ‘Team Tarbert is extremely thankful to our community, volunteers and the members of Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust for their ongoing support.’