Get out, Take Five and feel good

People across Mid Argyll and Tarbert are invited to join a charity challenge and boost their mood and and wellbeing in these strange times.
The benefits of fresh air and exercise have taken on new significance during the ongoing pandemic, and mental health charity ACUMEN (Advancing Community Understanding of Mental and Emotional Needs) wants individuals and groups to take part in its new ‘Take Five’ campaign.
ACUMEN is a network of members with experience of mental ill health operating across Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute.
Among its roles, the charity delivers activities promoting recovery, wellbeing and awareness of mental health issues in communities.
Sarah McFadzean, development worker with ACUMEN covering Mid Argyll and Kintyre, explained: ‘Take Five is about setting a challenge that suits the individual’s abilities, the goal being to spend some extra time outdoors from your normal routine and to add some additional movement into your day.
‘By taking five for ourselves – whether it is five minutes of walking, five deep breaths of fresh air or a five kilometre walk or run each day – the aim is to boost our sense of wellbeing and to support each other to do so.
‘Current restrictions mean we are limited in how we can get together, but a dedicated Facebook group and virtual meeting room are being developed so we can encourage and share our challenges in a peer group setting and feel part of something positive.’
Sarah recently launched the Take Five challenge with Kintyre Link Club, after being inspired by Campbeltown Tesco manager David Brown, who was doing a personal 5k-a-day challenge.
Kintyre Link Club decided to use the challenge, which ran over the month of November, to fundraise for its club.
Sarah said: ‘The support and positivity from the link club members was wonderful.’
She added: ‘I would love to hear from any individual or group in Mid Argyll who would be interested in taking part over the month of March, either for their own benefit or to fundraise for a group or club.’
To get involved, email sarah.mcfadzean@acumennetwork.org and feel better during lockdown.